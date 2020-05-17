Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
George Paul Jindela

George Paul Jindela Obituary
George Paul Jindela

Parsippany - George Paul Jindela, of Parsippany, died in hospice care at CareOne in Morristown after a short illness. He was 97.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and William; his brothers: Willy, Rudy and Joe; and his sisters: Evelyn and Edith.

Survivors include his son, George M. (Matthew) and his many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany. For complete obituary, please visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 17 to May 18, 2020
