- - George R. Martin, 86, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, after a short illness. George was born in Wharton, NJ, on October 10, 1932, and grew up in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. He attended Roxbury High School in Succasunna, NJ. George honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Jersey Central Power and Light, retiring in 1994. After retiring, he moved to Wildwood, Fl. and then to Leesburg, Fl. before recently returning to live in New Jersey. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a member of the American Legion. George loved woodworking, fishing, NASCAR and working with his hands. He also enjoyed spending time at the family vacation home in Aurora, NY.

George was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Jean Willis Martin. He is survived by his loving children, son Gary Martin (Bill), daughter Pamela Schumacher (David), and son Douglas Martin (Martha). He was the proud "Poppy" of grandchildren Ryan Schumacher, Erin Schumacher, Evan Martin, Jason Martin, Rita Cimala (Christopher) and Christina Drevis. He was the brother of Bruce Martin (Eleanor) of Lakeland, Fl. and Allan Martin of Palatka, Fl. He was the uncle of Susan Bort-Debrot (Charles) and David Bort. George is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Whether you knew him as Dad, Poppy or George, he was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for both George and Jean will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3PM at the Zion United Methodist Church, 652 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. The internment will take place at a later date.

If you would like, the Martin family requests that you donate on behalf of George to your . To send personal condolences, please send to Douglas Martin at [email protected]
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019
