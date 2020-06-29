George Robert Barnes
Boonton Township - George Robert Barnes, 78, of Boonton Township, passed away on June 28, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. Born in Dover, George grew up in Rockaway Borough and lived in Mountain Lakes, before settling in Boonton Township 42 years ago.
George was an area supervisor for Supermarkets General in Woodbridge. He was a life member of the Mountain Lakes Fire Department. George was an avid golfer, outdoorsman and animal lover. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan at all of their sporting events, and loved spending time with his family in LBI.
Visitation for George will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Township. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in George's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281, or Hand Over Hand, 89 Route 46 East, Denville, NJ 07834.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Carol (Ingarnamorte) Barnes; his loving children Shannon Jacobs and her husband Joseph, Allison Mayhood and her husband David and Jennifer Rizzo and her husband James; his cherished grandchildren Carolyn, Emily, Justin, Carly, George, Alexander and Franklin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and their wives Harry (Anna) Barnes and William (Peggy) Barnes.
Please be advised that all persons entering the Funeral Home, must be wearing a mask or facial covering and must adhere to social distancing rules.
Boonton Township - George Robert Barnes, 78, of Boonton Township, passed away on June 28, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. Born in Dover, George grew up in Rockaway Borough and lived in Mountain Lakes, before settling in Boonton Township 42 years ago.
George was an area supervisor for Supermarkets General in Woodbridge. He was a life member of the Mountain Lakes Fire Department. George was an avid golfer, outdoorsman and animal lover. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan at all of their sporting events, and loved spending time with his family in LBI.
Visitation for George will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Township. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in George's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey Street, 28th floor, New York, NY 10281, or Hand Over Hand, 89 Route 46 East, Denville, NJ 07834.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Carol (Ingarnamorte) Barnes; his loving children Shannon Jacobs and her husband Joseph, Allison Mayhood and her husband David and Jennifer Rizzo and her husband James; his cherished grandchildren Carolyn, Emily, Justin, Carly, George, Alexander and Franklin; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and their wives Harry (Anna) Barnes and William (Peggy) Barnes.
Please be advised that all persons entering the Funeral Home, must be wearing a mask or facial covering and must adhere to social distancing rules.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.