George S. Magdits, Sr.
George S. Magdits, Sr., 82, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of New Jersey until retiring and moving to Ft. Pierce, FL, with his wife Barbara in 2004. George graduated from Paterson State Teachers College and spent his 40-year teaching career with 4th, 5th, and 6th graders in the Lincoln Park Public Schools.
George spent his retirement enjoying family, friends, traveling, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the National Education Association, New Jersey Education Association, the Road Runner Fishing Club, Road Runner Jug Band, multiple reigns as Miss Road Runner, Road Runner Fellowship and the Crossings Community Church.
Following a brain injury in 2015 George attended Alzheimer's Community Day Care, Ft. Pierce, and his family is most grateful for the care, support, and love George and his family received.
George is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara, sons, George, Jr. (Theresa) their children Kelly and Stephanie, Glenn (Tony), Mark (Joellen) and Jeffery (Lori) their children Gianna and Shana, and step-daughters Julie Roessner, her daughter Emily, Erricka Beattie, and her son Aiden.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.alzcare.org/donate
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Crossings Community Church, 8103 Indrio Road, Fort Pierce, FL Fort Pierce, FL 34951. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019