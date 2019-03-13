|
|
George S. Resotka
Chester - George S. Resotka, 79, of Chester, NJ passed away on March 10, 2019, at home after a long illness. George was born on August 17, 1939, in Morristown, NJ. George grew up in Whippany and moved to Chester in 1966. He worked for the US Post office for 36 years.
One of George's first passions was auto racing/NASCAR. In his younger years, he loved to attend races with his Uncle Pete. George loved to drive his family across the country. Words cannot convey how much he loved the mountains of Colorado and everything they had to offer. He left no stone unturned and visited every tourist destination and traveled to the highest peaks.
George was an avid collector of model trains, which led to overflowing closets throughout his home. He also loved to grow his vegetable garden and work on the landscape of his property from sun up to sun down.
George is survived by his beloved wife Teresa (Gondek) Resotka, daughters Linda Coleman and her husband Tod of Denville and Barbara Knowles of Mansfield Twp, brother John Resotka of Long Valley, mother-in-law Genevieve Gondek of Whippany. George's life became more fulfilled with the arrival of his grandchildren Brett, Jack, Kelli, and Derek. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, Amy (Resotka) Zeier, Patrick and Jason Resotka, Kristina Petrocco-Napuli, and Joe Petrocco. He is predeceased by his brother Paul Resotka of Whippany.
George's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3PM - 7PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Lawrence RC Church in Chester. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven.Cemetery, East Hanover
To show the family's appreciation for all of the support provided from the Chester Police Department, please make memorial donations to the Chester Police Department, 1 Parker Road, Chester, NJ 07930.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2019