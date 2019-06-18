|
|
George W. Kluetz
Chester - George W. Kluetz passed away on June 14, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center due to complications from Lymphoma. He was 81.
Born in Germany, George came to the U.S. in 1952. The Brundage family in Long Valley sponsored and employed his family. Growing up, he and his sisters spent much of their youth working on farms, and George often credited his work ethic and love of animals to this time in his life.
George graduated from Hackettstown High School in 1957 and joined the Washington Township Police Department in 1964. He played an important role in the growth of the police force and was elevated to Police Chief in 1971. He served as Chief until his retirement in 1995, and maintained a proud connection with law enforcement and the community he served until his death.
He was a life member of the Long Valley Fire Department and First Aid Squad. He was also a life member of the Morris County Police Chiefs Assoc., the NJ State Police Chiefs Assoc. and the International Police Chiefs Assoc. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Long Valley and served on the Board of German Valley Cemetery. He was also social member at Black Oak Golf Club.
For most of his adult life he was a public servant and an able leader, who knew most people in town by name. He had a great warmth and sense of humor, was balanced and levelheaded, and a very charismatic speaker. He made it a point to treat people with respect, regardless of their position, and was valued as a confidant and advisor to many. He was known for his ability to make you feel like the only one in the room, listening and offering advice on issues great and small, with genuine curiosity, a big heart and an open mind. He had a huge presence in the community, was one of a kind, and he will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.
He was predeceased by his stepson Jack "Ty" Schuler, Jr. in 2018.
He is survived by the love of his life Clare Kluetz (nee Allen), two sons; James Kluetz and his partner Joe of Florida, and Dr. Paul Kluetz and his wife Brett of Maryland, one daughter Stephanie Wolfe and her husband Kevin of Connecticut, one step son Adam Schuler and his wife Donna of Florida, and one step daughter Cynthia Schroeder and her husband Gary of Florida. He is also survived by two sisters Gisela Wemple of New Hampshire and Barbara Heller of Massachusetts and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 from 3-7pm at St. Luke Parish 265 West Mill Rd. Long Valley. A brief celebration of life service will be held at 7pm in the Church. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church, 11 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Long Valley. Interment will be in German Valley Cemetery at a later date. For those desiring, donations to the memory of Chief Kluetz can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, the Long Valley Fire Department, or the Long Valley First Aid Squad. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home of Mendham. To offer a condolence go to www.baileyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 18, 2019