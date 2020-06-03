Georgia Crews
Denville - Georgia Ann (Hric) Crews died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was 73. Born in Dover, she lived in Rockaway for many years before moving to Denville 12 years ago.
Georgia was a graduate of Morris Catholic High School, Class of 1965. She worked as a filing clerk with Crum & Forster Insurance Co. in Morristown prior to retiring.
She enjoyed doing crafts and going to the Friendship House in Boonton, which she enjoyed and loved going to for 10 years and called the "Fun House" because she did fun things there. She always made sure the things she made had River and Tori's names on them because everything was always for them. She also enjoyed watching the NY Yankee games with her son Michael and sister Pat.
She was predeceased by her parents: George and Agnes Hric and her son-in-law Joseph (Jay) Kurtz. She is survived by two children: Lisa Crews (Rockaway) and Michael Crews (Denville); her sister Patricia Hric and her husband Armando Castellini (Denville); and two grandchildren: Victoria Crews and River Kurtz (Rockaway), as well as numerous children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved as her own, along with many friends who all loved her.
Due to current health and public safety regulations services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Memorial donations in Georgia's name may be made The Friendship House: Checks should be made payable to "VNANNJ Friendship House Garden" and mailed to VNANNJ Affiliated Health Service, 175 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960. Please make sure checks are made payable exactly as shown to insure donation goes to correct location.
Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway. Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.