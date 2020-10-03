1/2
Georgia Mary Picciano
Georgia Mary Picciano

Loving mother and grandmother, dedicated nurse, devoted animal lover

Georgia Mary (Good) Picciano, 89, passed away September 20, 2020 of natural causes. Born June 21, 1931 in Danville, PA, Georgia was the daughter of Phyllis R (Beyers) and George D Good. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Frank Picciano, in 1999, and by her brother, Charles D ("Boots") Good, in 2010.

Georgia earned her RN degree in 1952 from The Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing, Danville, PA. After completing post-graduate training at the Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital of Jersey City Medical Center, she returned to Geisinger to work as an Obstetrics nurse supervisor. It was in Jersey City that Georgia met her future husband Frank. They married in 1957 and settled in Lincoln Park, NJ. Georgia continued her career at Chilton Memorial Hospital, Pompton Plains, NJ, until she left that role to become a full-time homemaker and mother of seven children. Although she formally left nursing at that time, she always kept her license current, volunteering her skills to help neighbors over the years, including those facing terminal illnesses. Georgia was also an animal rights supporter and member of the ASPCA.

Georgia resided in Lincoln Park until 2016. Most recently she lived at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown, PA and then in Schnecksville, PA with her daughter Lisa and her family. She is survived by two sons and five daughters: Vincent Picciano, River Edge, NJ; David (Sue) Picciano, Landing, NJ; Maria Picciano, Annandale, NJ; Anne Picciano (Mark Gambaccini), Whitehouse Station, NJ; Sheila (Gary) Miller, Fleetwood, PA; Lisa (John) Coulter, Schnecksville, PA and Lauren Picciano (Patrick Connelly), Highland Park, NJ. She is also survived by ten grandchildren of whom she was very proud: Matthew and Christina Rolchigo, Ciara and Dawson Picciano, Zachary and Mason Miller, Shaun and Jesse Coulter, and Rosey and Francesca Connelly. Also surviving Georgia are her sister Shirley (Joseph) Kerwin, sisters-in-law Margaret Picciano and Magnolia Good, and nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 15th. Please visit www.allentowncremationservices.com for details. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Georgia's memory to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
