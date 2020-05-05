|
|
Gerald Alton Cook
Landing - Gerry was born in Wharton, NJ on July 20, 1933 and he passed away on May 5, 2020 from Corona Virus.
Gerry was a graduate of Dover High School the Class of 1950. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy and Georgia University.
He married Pauline (Semenuk) on April 25, 1954 and they recently celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary.
Gerry and Pauline lived in Lake Hopatcong where they raised two children Mark (who predeceased them in 1992) and a daughter Pamela.
He worked at Picatinny Arsenal as an engineer and as a consultant in sales and marketing for over 50 years.
Gerry belonged to several fraternal organizations, including the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Lake Hopatcong Lodge #782, where he was an Honorary Life Member with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of Dover Elks Lodge #782, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Northwest District, Past State President of the NJ State Elks Association and Past Grand Lodge Committeeman of Ritual. He also belonged to the Loyal Order of Moose - Dover Lodge #541 and the Knights of Columbus.
Gerry had many interests. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, golf and activities that supported the Elks. His main interest in the Elks was Ritual, Youth Activities and Drug Awareness. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Pauline of 66 years, his daughter Pamela and husband Robert Ricker, five grandchildren, Bobby and wife Nancy Ricker, Jason and wife Mandy Gee, Dana Cook (predeceased), Gerry and wife Jessica Gee and Laryssa and husband Matthew Weinberg and eleven great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Gerry can be made to NJ Elks Charities Inc. - Peer Leadership, mail to Robert Mauro, 1584 Heatherleaf Lane, Toms River, NJ 08755. Services were private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from May 5 to May 10, 2020