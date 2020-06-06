Gerald 'Jerry' Behnke
Parsippany - Gerald 'Jerry' Behnke passed away peacefully on June 4th 2020 at his home. He was 53.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Suzanne M. (nee-Cooper); his sons: Gerald J. III, Jarrett J. & Jake J.; his father, Gerald J. Sr.; his sister, Patricia A. Brinck; and many other loving family members.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. For complete obituary, please visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.