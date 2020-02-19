|
|
Gerald McDonald passed peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He shared 84 years of love and American pride with his family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 10 am at the Denville Community Church, 190 Diamond Spring Rd., Denville. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visiting hours will be on Friday, Feb 21st from 4-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of the Denville Post 2519 by way of www.inmemof.org
After his schooling, Gerry made his career with the military. He proudly served our country with the US Army and served in Korea and Vietnam. He managed Officers Clubs for many years as he traveled with his family.
They were lucky to spend time in NJ, Germany, California, Mass, and RI to name a few. Gerry worked hard to give his family a good life. He adored Anne and enjoyed the adventure always. Gerry was a longtime member of Denville Community Church. He was an active member of the Denville Post 2519. He stayed busy with the fellas always.
For many years Gerry (along with Anne's help) headed up the Christmas party for the children at Picatinny and the . He loved donating his time. He was generous and kind and you always felt welcomed in his presence. Although we are saddened by his passing, we take comfort in knowing he is at peace and united with his beloved Anne whom he missed so dearly.
Predeceased by his wife Anne, he leaves his children Rhonda Alexander (Bill), Bradford McDonald (Belinda), Kathleen McDonald and Maureen Littell (Gary), Marlene Halcott (Bill), and Linda Maza (Al), his nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many more dear relatives; friends and fellow Veterans.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020