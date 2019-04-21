|
Geraldine "Gerry" Kehoe
Wharton - Geraldine "Gerry" Kehoe passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover. She was 82.
Gerry was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Bernard and Mary Stefanski and lived in Wharton since she was 2. She worked as a Secretary at Morris Hills High School for 25 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Wharton and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Rockaway Twp. American Legion Post #344 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching movies.
She was predeceased by her son, David in 2007 and brother, Bernie Stefanski in 1976.
She is survived by her husband, Edward, of 63 years, three children; Edward of Rockaway, Diana of Wharton and Christopher and his wife Brenda of Blairstown, Eight grandchildren; Becky Merrill and her husband Jeff, Josh and his wife Jen, Ben, Brian, Briana, Christina, Madison and Erin, four great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Julia, Jake and Adeline and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, April 24, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, April 25, at St. Mary's Church in Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's memory to a . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2019