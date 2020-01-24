|
Geraldine Maione
Geraldine Maione (nee: Colaiacovo) passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at Morris View Care Center, Morris Plains.
She was 98.
Born in Newark, she lived in East Orange and then Mt. Arlington before moving to Morris Plains one year ago.
A homemaker, Geraldine enjoyed bingo, knitting, the Yankees and most importantly spending time with her family.
Beloved wife for over 70 years of the late Eugene "Johnny" Maione (2013). Devoted mother of Eugene M. Maione (Margaret), John P. Maione (Donna) and Phyllis Dalglish (Bob). Cherished grandmother of Robert E. Dalglish (Christina), Jonathan Maione, Megan Maione, Genna Messmer (Ray) and the late Christopher Maione (2018). Loving great grandmother of Robert C. Dalglish and Emery Messmer.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakside Funeral Home, Landing.
Memorial donations may be made to C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation (www.castforkids).
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020