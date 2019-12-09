Services
Geraldine Ramieri Obituary
On December 8, 2019, one day after her birthday, Geraldine Ramieri shed her mortal coil at age 75 after an extended illness.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as a compassionate, graceful and dignified woman of the utmost integrity; a woman about whom a negative word was never spoken.

She and her business partner owned and operated an upscale gourmet cookware store for several years after which she worked as an assistant to a well-known interior designer.

"Gerry" is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dr. Joseph Ramieri, her daughter, Elise Tompkins her son, Matthew Ramieri. She was pre-deceased by her oldest son, Dr. Michael Ramieri who passed away in 2018. She is also survived by her seven wonderful grandchildren, Jake Tompkins, Dylan Tompkins, Gianna Ramieri, Lila Ramieri and Joseph Ramieri, Ashlyn Macker and Jacob Macker; her two daughters-in-law, Terri Ramieri and Jackie Ramieri and her son in law, William Tompkins.

This lovely soul is now part of the natural cycle which created her.

Visitation Thursday, 4:00 PM- 7:30 PM on December 12, 2019 with a service to follow at 7:30 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the: ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 www.aspca.org/donate.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
