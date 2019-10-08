Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Vigilante Ryan


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Vigilante Ryan Obituary
Geraldine Vigilante Ryan

Geraldine Vigilante Ryan passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Morristown, NJ to Anthony and Rose (DeNunzio) Vigilante. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William Patrick Ryan, her parents, her brothers Carmine and Anthony Vigilante, her sisters Elena Vigilante Galdieri and Lucille Vigilante Cerciello and her son in law James Goodwin. Geraldine is survived by her daughters Darlene Ryan Goodwin and Lynn Ryan Niro (Tom) and five grandchildren Ryan Thomas Heide, David William Heide, Erin Darlene Heide, Danielle Lynn Niro and Matthew Thomas Niro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Friday at 10:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Arrangements are made by the Doyle Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.