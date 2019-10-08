|
Geraldine Vigilante Ryan
Geraldine Vigilante Ryan passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Morristown, NJ to Anthony and Rose (DeNunzio) Vigilante. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William Patrick Ryan, her parents, her brothers Carmine and Anthony Vigilante, her sisters Elena Vigilante Galdieri and Lucille Vigilante Cerciello and her son in law James Goodwin. Geraldine is survived by her daughters Darlene Ryan Goodwin and Lynn Ryan Niro (Tom) and five grandchildren Ryan Thomas Heide, David William Heide, Erin Darlene Heide, Danielle Lynn Niro and Matthew Thomas Niro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Friday at 10:00AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Arrangements are made by the Doyle Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2019