Gerard Thomas Maietta
Gerard Thomas Maietta

Morristown - Gerard Thomas Maietta (Jerry), 82, of Morristown, NJ, passed away on Wednesday July 1st at his home in Morristown, NJ.

Funeral service will be held at St. Margaret's Church on Tuesday July 7th at 11:00AM with Father Hernan of St. Margaret's officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, 61 Whippany Rd., Morristown, NJ.

Jerry was born in Morristown to Dominick Maietta and Assunta D'Andria Maietta on February 3, 1938. He went to high school at Bayley Ellard and graduated in 1955 and played baseball and basketball. He also spent time at the Morristown Neighborhood House and CYO. He was a member of the National Guard. He was an owner of The New Madison and Summit Car Wash Enterprises, Inc. since 1968 and remained active on a daily basis until his passing. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis with his wife while they were still able and supported a number of charities and organizations including Alzheimer's Disease Research, American Cancer Society, and St. Margaret's Church.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Theresa of Morristown, children Kenneth, Daniel, and Stephen; daughter-in-laws Frances, Lesli and Flavia; grandchildren Jack, Francesca, Tyler, Samantha, Kyle, and Isabella; in-laws Daniel and Peggy Scrone and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr. P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1918, Morristown, NJ 07962-1918

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Morristown Medical Center - Atlantic Health Systems and Atlantic Visiting Nurse.

Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
