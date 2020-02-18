|
|
Gerda Erna Grossklass (Hille) passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, at the age of 93.
Born in Berlin Germany, she was a loving wife and mother who came to the United States in 1955 and lived in West New York, NJ before relocating to Rockaway, NJ for 35 years. Gerda and her husband later moved to Manchester, NJ where she lived for 25 years before moving to Brightview in Randolph, NJ.
Gerda worked for the Warner Chilcott Corporation as a lab technician for many years before retiring in 1989. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as going to the casinos in Atlantic City, travelling, gardening and reading.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Alfred Grossklass in 2008.
Gerda is survived by her daughter Helga and her husband Barry Malson of Rockaway, NJ along with her loving grandchildren Kimberly and her husband Tom Day of Rockaway Township, and Nicole and her husband Timothy McConnell of Succasunna, NJ. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Joseph, Abigail, Sophia and Dakota.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February20, 2020, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, N J 07834 www.normandean.com. Interment services will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River, NJ.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020