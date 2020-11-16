Gerrit C. Kuyper
Wolfeboro, NH - Gerrit C. Kuyper, 82, of Wolfeboro, NH passed away peacefully Friday, November 13th, 2020 following a period of declining health. Gerrit personified the terms hard-worker, fighter and family man, and was lovingly referred to as "Pops" by nearly all who knew him.
Pops was born in Jersey City, NJ December 8, 1937 to Heige and Jieseltie (Rotsma) Kuyper. He attended Hawthorne High School and, shortly after graduation, married his high school sweetheart, Nancy DeBlock. Pops proudly served full-time with the Army National Guard in Riverdale, NJ for 25 years, eventually retiring as Master Sergeant. Following his time in the service, Pops enjoyed more than a decade with Giordano Recycling in Newark, NJ. Pops and Nancy raised their children in Montville, NJ where they resided for 37 years until resettling in Wolfeboro, NH where they spent the past 18 years.
Pops had an extensive collection of military paraphernalia with a focus on retired military vehicles, and spent countless hours combing military swap meets in search of treasures. He enjoyed swimming in his pool, watching the Boston Red Sox and New York Jets, making his famous chili with his daughters, and fixing any broken thing presented to him. But above all else, Pops loved taking care of his family, playing with his grandkids, and spending time with those he loved.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy (DeBlock) Kuyper; his son, Mark Kuyper of Morrisville, PA; his daughters, Stacy Crossley and husband Robert of Boonton, NJ; and Jodi Hoerl and husband Brian of Andover, MA; as well as his grandchildren—Evan Hoerl of San Jose, CA; Allison Hoerl of Plymouth, MA; and Sean Hoerl of Boston, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, Cornelius Kuyper.
Due to COVID restrictions, and to protect the health and safety of friends and family, services will be held in New Jersey at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
