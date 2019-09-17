Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
910 Birch Street
Boonton, NJ
Gertrude Paszkowski Obituary
Gertrude Paszkowski

Boonton - Gertrude Paszkowski, 92, (nee Emerick) of Boonton, passed away on September 14, 2019 at the Chelsea at Montville. Born in Morristown Gertrude was raised in Boonton, moving to California for 67 years before moving back to Boonton in 2015.

Gertrude worked as a Telephone Operator for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 40 years.

Gertrude was predeceased by her beloved husband Mitchell Paszkowski; her daughter Ann Paszkowski and son Paul Paszkowski; brother Robert J. (Bob) Emerick and sister Cassie Deskovick. She is survived by her loving brother Michael Emerick and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, from 9-11 AM on Wednesday September 18, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wootton Street, Boonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, or the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad, 150 Lathrop Avenue, PO Box 16, Boonton, NJ 07005.

Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 17, 2019
