Gertrude Szabo Obituary
Gertrude Szabo

Florham Park - Gertrude Szabo, 89, of Florham Park passed away on April 25, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Born in Whippany, Gertrude resided in Florham Park for the past 70 years. Gertrude graduated from Morristown High School in 1949. She was a homemaker, who lovingly took care of her family.

Gertrude was a member of the Grace Christian Fellowship Church, where she was a member of the Choir, Prayer Group, and volunteered her time with the Church's Hospitality/Outreach Group.

Gertrude is survived by her devoted twin daughters, Edna Adams and her husband John, of Morristown, NJ and Patricia Yanoski and her husband Dennis, also of Morristown, NJ. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughter, Dr. Denise Holan, and her husband Dr. George P. Holan; as well as her adored great-granddaughters, Layla Grace Holan, Keira Kennedy Holan, and Norah Marie Nolan. Gertrude was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernest Szabo (2007); and her beloved sisters, Beatrice Keenan, Doris Cooper, and Mildred Schwabe.

The Szabo family is concerned about the well-being of those they love and care about. A private family graveside will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hanover Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. We ask that you please keep Gertrude's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gertrude may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice (https://www.amedisys.com/compassionate-care-hospice/).

Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
