Gertrude T. Naue
Florham Park - Gertrude T. Naue passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on November 21, 2019, 41 days shy of her 100th birthday. She was a resident of Florham Park, NJ for 62 years. The former Gertrude Wachs, was born at home on January 1, 1920 in Pittston, PA.
Gertrude moved to New Jersey in 1944 during World War II. She was employed by RCA Corporation in Harrison, NJ making filaments for the Government. She was at RCA until her marriage to Richard J. Naue, Sr. on June 18, 1949. When her children were older she worked at various school cafeterias in the Florham Park and Chatham school districts.
She was a longtime and devout parishioner of Holy Family Church in Florham Park, a member of the Rosarian Society and a member of the Senior Citizens Club of Florham Park.
Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Richard of 35 years in 1984, her parents, George and Helen (Hurst) Wachs, sister, Helen Wachs, brothers, Joseph, Paul, Francis and George Wachs. She was also predeceased by her beloved grandson, Matthew Naue.
Gertrude is survived by her son, Richard and his wife Kyle (Kasey) of The Villages, FL, her daughters, Joyce Naue, Pamela Naue and Patricia Naue of Florham Park, NJ and Karen Hoffman and her husband, Cliff of Union, NJ. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Michelle (John), Melissa (Reece), Richard (Tammy), Staci, Leigh, Kelly, Haley, Gillian, cherished great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Madeleine, Aidan, Charlotte, Nathan, Riley, two nephews, one niece.
The family of Gertrude would like to thank her caregiver, Emma Gonzales. She was not just Mom's amazing caregiver, but a dear friend who became a part of the family.
The family of Gertrude would also like to thank Atlantic Health Hospice for all of their care and support, especially Mom's nurse, Kathy P.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, Madison. A Funeral Mass for Gertrude will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 am at Holy Family Church, 1 Lloyd Avenue, Florham Park. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019