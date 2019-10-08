|
|
Mother Gina Maria Amico
Parsippany - Mother Gina Maria Amico, former Delegate General of the U.S. Province of the Franciscan Sisters of Saint Elizabeth, died October 4th 2019 at the Delegate house in Parsippany after a long illness. She was 83.
Mother Gina Maria Amico was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania. She entered religious life in 1952 in Logansport, Indiana and received her habit in 1953. She made her profession of vows in 1954. Mother Gina Maria became a registered nurse in 1960. In 1970, she graduated from Montessori Training Center of Montclair, New Jersey. Mother Gina Maria was both teacher and Principal of Saint Elizabeth Nursery and Montessori School from 1970-1984 in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Mother Gina Maria served as teacher and Principal until 1984 when she was transferred to St. Elizabeth Child Care Center, Jersey City, New Jersey.
In 1983, Mother Gina Maria co-founded with Mother Justina Iodice a Formation House for the Order in Kerala, South India.
In 1992, Mother Gina Maria went to the Philippines to open a Formation House in San Pablo, Laguna.
Mother Gina Maria was elected Delegate General for the US Province in 1993 and local Superior of St. Francis Assisi and Delegate House in Parsippany.
In 2001, with the permission of the Most Reverend Frank Rodimer, she was able to expand St. Elizabeth Nursery and Montessori School in Parsippany to include a Montessori Elementary School.
In the summer of 2003, Mother Gina Maria commissioned two Sisters to venture overseas to Indonesia where two new mission convents have been established.
Mother Gina Maria served as Delegate General until 2011, after which she remained in residence here in Parsippany. In 2003, she celebrated her Golden Jubilee in Religious Life, Bishop Arthur Serratelli was the main celebrant of the special Mass to mark her anniversary.
She is survived by her two sisters: Charlotte 'Charlie' Pelini and Josephine 'DeDe/Jo' and her husband, Pasquale 'Emil' Bello and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:00 am on Saturday, October 12th 2019 in Saint Joseph Chapel Motherhouse. 499 Park Road, Parsippany. Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Parsippany. Viewing hours will be on Friday, October 11th 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-9p.m. in Saint Joseph Chapel.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019