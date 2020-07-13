Gioia E. Graham
Boonton Twp. - Gioia E. Graham, age 86, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. Born and raised in New York City to the late Frank and Lillian Capaforte, she married William W. Graham in 1957. The couple lived in Clifton before moving to Kinnelon, where they raised three children and she resided for 51 years. She moved to Boonton Twp. in 2018.
In her early years, she was a Girl Scout Leader and volunteered at the National Bike Week. Mrs. Graham was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of the Magnificat in Kinnelon and also enjoyed giving her time to help with the church Bazaar. Her hobbies included knitting, and supporting her grandchildrens' swimming events and field hockey games.
Mrs. Graham worked as a Crossing Guard and Police Matron with the Kinnelon Police Department for 35 years before her retirement. More recently, as a resident of Victoria Mews in Boonton Twp., Mrs. Graham was active in the choir, their various activities, day outings, and she was always around willing to help fellow residents.
She was predeceased by her husband, William W. Graham and her daughter, Linia M. Graham. She is survived by two daughters: Karen J. (Dennis) Nedo of Rockaway and Nadine A. (Vasilios) Vasilakis of Toms River; and five grandchildren: David and Victoria Nedo, and Evangelia, Vasili and Anastasia Vasilakis.
Due to the current health and public safety regulations, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Graham's name to: American Heart Assn.
(heart.org
) or National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
).
Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com