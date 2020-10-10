Giuseppe "Joe" Internicola
Flanders - Giuseppe "Joe" Internicola, 95, of Flanders, NJ passed away at his home on Friday October 9, 2020. Giuseppe was born on June 12, 1925 in Sicily, Italy. While in Italy, he met the love of his life and got engaged. In search of a better opportunity, Joe made the journey to America and told his bride-to-be he would be back for her. Once settled, he stayed true to that promise and he and Dina married and moved to the US together. He was an extremely hard worker and skilled Carpenter. He was a 60 year member of the Local Carpenters Union, and owned and managed the old Byram Motel. Joe was an avid coin collector, bocce player, and enjoyed playing cards. He was also a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Jude RC Parish in Budd Lake.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dina (Calamusa) Internicola; two devoted sons, Salvatore and his wife Janet, and Joseph and his wife Cathleen; sister, Maria Perricone; and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Joe's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Mon. Oct. 12, 2020 from 6PM - 8PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd., Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. Due to the current health crisis, only 50 people are allowed inside the funeral home at one time, therefore we kindly ask guests to pay your respects and be mindful of the time to give others an opportunity to do the same. Face masks are always required to be worn inside the building.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tues., Oct. 13, 2020 at 10AM at St. Jude RC Parish. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Parish, 17 Mt. Olive Rd., Budd Lake, NJ 07828.
