Gladys Dorothy Cochran (O'Brien)
Beavercreek, OH - Gladys Dorothy Cochran (O'Brien) age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with her two children by her side. She had been under hospice care at Brookdale Retirement Community in Beavercreek OH.
Gladys was born on September 27, 1923 in Newark, NJ to parents Charles and Margaret O'Brien (Ensminger). Gladys graduated from Newark Central HS near the top of her class and later married her high school sweetheart, Charles H. Cochran Jr., after he returned home from the war.
The couple built their home in Whippany, NJ, where they raised their three children. Gladys worked at a press clipping bureau, as a telephone operator, and as an administrative assistant. Gladys and Charles were happily married for 66 years before Charles' death in 2012.
Gladys was passionate and active in many charitable causes, especially children's organizations and those of the mentally ill. Gladys enjoyed dancing, travelling, and spending time with family, friends, and enjoying activities in the Hanover Senior Club. She also loved reading and watching classic movies.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Cochran Jr. and her son Charles III. She is survived by her son Gary Cochran (Karen), daughter Bonnie Chilbert (Stephen), grandchildren Melanie, Matthew, Laura, Caryanne, and Christina. She was also blessed with seven great grandsons and one great granddaughter.
A Funeral Service will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. in Whippany on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Gladys will be laid to rest at Somerset Hills Cemetery in Basking Ridge following the service. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11 from 3 - 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hope, 959 Route 46 East, Suite 402, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019