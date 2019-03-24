|
Gladys Jean Evans
Chatham - Gladys Jean Evans, 94, of Chatham NJ died peacefully at home on Friday March 22nd , surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Service will be held March 28 at 11am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Main St., Chatham. Visiting hours March 27, 5-8pm at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Chatham. For more information, a complete obituary, and to send condolences to the family, visit bradleyfuneralhomes.com. Jean was born in St. John's Newfoundland and was a resident of Chatham for 51 years. She was devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking, writing poetry, and summer trips to Maine. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jerrold; and survived by her children Douglas (Sarah Cogan), Linda Bedell, Robert (Patti), Thomas, and Jerrold (Melissa); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Chatham Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. or The Chatham Emergency Squad.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019