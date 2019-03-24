Services
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
(973) 635-2428
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
345 Main St
Chatham, NJ 07928
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
200 Main St
Chatham, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Jean Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys Jean Evans Obituary
Gladys Jean Evans

Chatham - Gladys Jean Evans, 94, of Chatham NJ died peacefully at home on Friday March 22nd , surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Service will be held March 28 at 11am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Main St., Chatham. Visiting hours March 27, 5-8pm at Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Chatham. For more information, a complete obituary, and to send condolences to the family, visit bradleyfuneralhomes.com. Jean was born in St. John's Newfoundland and was a resident of Chatham for 51 years. She was devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking, writing poetry, and summer trips to Maine. She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jerrold; and survived by her children Douglas (Sarah Cogan), Linda Bedell, Robert (Patti), Thomas, and Jerrold (Melissa); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Chatham Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. or The Chatham Emergency Squad.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home
Download Now