Gladys May Smith
Montville - Gladys May Smith passed away at home in Montville, NJ on Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was born to Raymond and Gladys Sharp in Dover, NJ on September 9, 1940.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Floyd Smith, Jr; a son, Thomas A. Smith and Toni Smith; two daughters, Tammy Lee Yaworsky and Lloyd Yaworsky; and Caroline Smith and Sharon King; four granddaughters, Kayla and Chelsea Smith; and Taylor Lee and Cheyenne Yaworsky. Services provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please give condolences to the family at codeymackeyfh.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.