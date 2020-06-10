Gladys May Smith
Gladys May Smith

Montville - Gladys May Smith passed away at home in Montville, NJ on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born to Raymond and Gladys Sharp in Dover, NJ on September 9, 1940.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Floyd Smith, Jr; a son, Thomas A. Smith and Toni Smith; two daughters, Tammy Lee Yaworsky and Lloyd Yaworsky; and Caroline Smith and Sharon King; four granddaughters, Kayla and Chelsea Smith; and Taylor Lee and Cheyenne Yaworsky. Services provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please give condolences to the family at codeymackeyfh.com




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
