|
|
Glenn H. Scheer
Dover - Glenn H. Scheer, age 69, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. Glenn was born in Morristown and has been a lifelong resident of Dover. He worked as a Machinist for Web Industries, Rockaway.
He is survived by his two siblings Larry and his wife Lori of Lafayette and his sister Cynthia Mann and her husband Tom of Ohio, his three nephews Eric, David and Ian. Glenn is predeceased by his parents Harold and Jeweldean Scheer.
Glenn accepted Jesus Christ as his savior when he was young. He remained faithful to god, his family and his church throughout his life. When his mother was widowed, Glenn willingly gave up his home and became her caregiver. He served at his church in several capacities. We feel certain that, when Glenn entered heaven on Sunday afternoon, he was told "well done, good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of your lord" (Matthew 25:21).
Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home. Interment at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor may be made to: Cancer Research Institute www.cancerresearch.org
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019