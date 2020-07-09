Gloria C. (Denunzio) Napolitano



Gloria C. (Denunzio) Napolitano, 95, formerly of Whippany, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Care-One Assisted Living Facility in Parsippany. Born in Morristown, Gloria lived in Whippany for 54 years. Gloria was an Executive Secretary/Administrative Assistant for Varityper International in East Hanover for 20 years, before retiring in 1987. She also worked at Rowe International in Whippany for 20 years and the Veteran's Administration prior to that. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1943. She enjoyed working, volunteering, reading and baking. Gloria is survived by her children: Carol (Napolitano) Russell and her husband, Ken, of Mt. Tabor, NJ; James A. Napolitano and his wife, Lynn, (Burke) of W. Fenwick, DE; and Suzan (Davis) Napolitano of Bedminster, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ken and Christina (Dideo) Russell of Rockaway, NJ; Debra (Russell) Clark and her husband, Nate, of Rockaway, NJ; James R. Napolitano of Florham Park, NJ; and Caitlyn Napolitano of Bloomfield, NJ; and five great-grandsons Lincoln, Tyson & Trey Russell of Rockaway, NJ and James & Justin Clark of Rockaway, NJ; and her sibling: Anne (Denunzio) Todero of Morris Plains, NJ. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-5 pm, with a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm, at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ. A private entombment next to her husband of 61 years will be at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morris Township.









