1/1
Gloria C. (Denunzio) Napolitano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria C. (Denunzio) Napolitano

Gloria C. (Denunzio) Napolitano, 95, formerly of Whippany, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Care-One Assisted Living Facility in Parsippany. Born in Morristown, Gloria lived in Whippany for 54 years. Gloria was an Executive Secretary/Administrative Assistant for Varityper International in East Hanover for 20 years, before retiring in 1987. She also worked at Rowe International in Whippany for 20 years and the Veteran's Administration prior to that. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1943. She enjoyed working, volunteering, reading and baking. Gloria is survived by her children: Carol (Napolitano) Russell and her husband, Ken, of Mt. Tabor, NJ; James A. Napolitano and his wife, Lynn, (Burke) of W. Fenwick, DE; and Suzan (Davis) Napolitano of Bedminster, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ken and Christina (Dideo) Russell of Rockaway, NJ; Debra (Russell) Clark and her husband, Nate, of Rockaway, NJ; James R. Napolitano of Florham Park, NJ; and Caitlyn Napolitano of Bloomfield, NJ; and five great-grandsons Lincoln, Tyson & Trey Russell of Rockaway, NJ and James & Justin Clark of Rockaway, NJ; and her sibling: Anne (Denunzio) Todero of Morris Plains, NJ. A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-5 pm, with a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm, at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains, NJ. A private entombment next to her husband of 61 years will be at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morris Township.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved