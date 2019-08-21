Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese R.C. Church
7 Hunter Street
Succasunna, NJ
Gloria E. Bauer


1928 - 2019
Gloria E. Bauer Obituary
Gloria E. Bauer

Succasunna - Gloria E. Bauer, 91, of Succasunna, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence. Gloria was born in Mauch Chunk, PA and has been a resident of Succasunna since 1956.

Gloria was a Secretary for the Randolph Township Board of Education and retired in 1993 after 25 years. She was a Parishioner of St. Therese R.C. Church in Succasunna, where she belonged to the Rosary Altar Society and the Women's Cornerstone Ministry and was also an Associate member of the Sisters of the Church.

Gloria is survived by her three children, John R. and Donna of Netcong, Gregory R. and Jodie of NE., and Diane J. Bauer-Guido and Rob of Succasunna; her brother Willard Andrews of PA; her eight grandchildren- John Bauer, Jen Palermo, Shaun Gilfillan, William Sisca, Dameon Gilfillan, Elizabeth Sisca, Charles Bauer, Robert Guido; and 15 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John J. in 1990.

Visitation Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00PM - 6:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass 10:00AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Therese R.C. Church, Succasunna 973-584-8271. Interment at Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery, Succasunna. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory to St. Therese Church, 7 Hunter Street, Succasunna, NJ 07876. Please write Gloria E Bauer in the Memo Line.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 21, 2019
