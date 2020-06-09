Gloria Geilhufe
Gloria Geilhufe passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born June 21,1925 in Baltimore, MD. Gloria and her husband Herbert married in 1944 and settled in Boonton, NJ in 1949, where Gloria was a member of First Reformed Church. She moved to Leland, NC in 2016.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Herbert. She is survived by her daughters Ruth (Richard) and Betty (Bruce); grandchildren, Kevin, Janet and Steven (Nicole) and great grandchildren, Dylan and Isaac.
Private services were provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please go to codeymackeyfh.com to share condolences and memories with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.