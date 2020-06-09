Gloria Geilhufe
Gloria Geilhufe

Gloria Geilhufe passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born June 21,1925 in Baltimore, MD. Gloria and her husband Herbert married in 1944 and settled in Boonton, NJ in 1949, where Gloria was a member of First Reformed Church. She moved to Leland, NC in 2016.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Herbert. She is survived by her daughters Ruth (Richard) and Betty (Bruce); grandchildren, Kevin, Janet and Steven (Nicole) and great grandchildren, Dylan and Isaac.

Private services were provided by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, Boonton, NJ. Please go to codeymackeyfh.com to share condolences and memories with the family.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Gloria was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. She was always ready to smile and laugh at any given moment. It is a pleasure to have known her and I treasure the times we were able to share together. My condolences on her loss to Betty and Ruth. She will be greatly missed.
Joyce Langenkamp Schwalm
Family
