Services
Trinity Lutheran Church
415 N West St
York, PA 17404
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
415 N West Street
York, PA
Gloria Jane Retorick

- - Gloria Jane Retorick passed away quietly on January 18, 2019 at York County Hospital. She was born in Johnstown, PA and was the widow of Andrew Retorick. She was survived by daughter Dianne Zutell and husband John, son Andrew and wife Roxanne, daughter Chery and son Bruce. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held on March 24, 2019 at 3:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church 415 N West Street, York, PA in the downstairs social hall.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 14, 2019
