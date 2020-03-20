|
|
Gloria (Kelly) Kaszans, 92, Greer, SC, passed away peacefully March 15, 2020 at The Bayberry Retirement Inn in Greer. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Joseph and Sophie (Rittenger) Kelly.
Gloria graduated from Dickinson High School and worked at General Pencil Company and American Can Company in Jersey City. On April 2, 1949 she married Edward S. Kaszans, who served his country with honors in WWII as a Marine Raider. Gloria then started employment as a secretary for E.W. Blanksteen, Esq. in New York City. After welcoming 3 children into their lives, Ed and Gloria decided to move to the "country" - Denville, NJ. While living there, Gloria worked 20 years as a bookkeeper for Blair Medical Associates. She always treasured the long standing friendships she made there. When retired, Gloria and Ed enjoyed traveling, especially their two trips to Ireland. Gloria explored the beautiful land of her ancestors and Ed was happy to explore as many authentic Irish Pubs as possible!
After the children had grown and moved away from Denville, Gloria and Ed relocated to Fishers, IN to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Unfortunately, Ed passed away within a few years, after a marriage of 57 years. Gloria lived in Fishers for 12 years and enjoyed luncheons with friends, bible study and bingo. Every week, she worked in the S.O.U.L. (Spirit of Unconditional Love) Kitchen in the Parish Life Center at Holy Spirit of Geist Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner. Gloria helped to prepare and cook food and sorted donated clothing for the homeless of Indianapolis. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, especially the game "13", and crocheting. There was always a beautiful baby blanket waiting for the next baby's arrival into her family. Gloria always looked forward to the next opportunity to visit her grandchildren in Georgia and SC. She was so proud of all their accomplishments. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, Sr.; son, Edward, Jr.; siblings, Robert Kelly, Joseph Kelly and Howard Kelly.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Steve) Crandall, Sharon (Mark) Conlon; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Kaszans, 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Gloria's funeral service and Celebration of Life event will take place at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Par-Troy Funeral Home, Parsippany, NJ.
www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Spirit at Geist SOUL Kitchen, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037
Debra Crandall and Sharon Conlon would like to thank the staff of the Bayberry Inn for the exceptional care and compassion extended to their mother during her final days.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020