Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Tabor - Gloria Whitehead, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Randolph. She was born in Paterson and was a resident of Mt. Tabor for 62 years prior to moving to Sunrise. Gloria received a teaching degree from Montclair Teachers College. She was an educator in Morris County for more than 40 years, retiring in 1981.

Gloria is survived by her three sons and their wives: David and Tina, Denville; Craig and Margaret; Ashland, MA.; and Keith and Belinda, Frelinghuysen. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; a sister, Angela Melhorn, and her husband, Edwin; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria is predeceased by her husband David H. of 55 years and her sister Norma Serra.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, (Tuttlefh.com) on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 10AM - 11:30AM with a Memorial Service at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to (stjude.org).
Published in Daily Record on May 23, 2019
