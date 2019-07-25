|
Dr. Gordon Price
Boonton - Dr. Gordon Price, 86, of Boonton, passed away on July 23, 2019 at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany. Dr. Price was born in Boonton and was a lifelong resident.
Dr. Price was a Psychologist and Director of Special Services for the Oakland, NJ Board of Education. He proudly served his hometown as an Alderman, and was a member of the Planning Board. He also was a member of the Boonton Republican Club and a member of the New Jersey Education Association.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3-7 PM, at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10: 00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Price's name may be made to the , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834-1365. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Dr Price is Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Constance Anne (Hoaglind) Price; his loving children Alan (Darlene) Price, Sharon Izzo (Edward), Keith (Karen) Price and Brian (Jo-Lynn); his cherished 6 grandchildren and 7 adored great grandchildren. Dr. Price was predeceased by his sister Jean Mikosh and brother George Price.
Published in Daily Record on July 25, 2019