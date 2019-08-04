Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
57 E. Park Pl
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Grace Akillian


1932 - 2019
Grace Akillian Obituary
Grace Akillian

Whippany - Grace Akillian, 87, of Whippany passed away on July 29, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 57 E. Park Pl., Morristown on Thursday, August 7th at 11am. Interment is private. Friends are invited to visit at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. in Whippany on Wednesday from 3 to 7pm. To send a condolence, please visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.

A graduate of the Pratt Institute in NYC, Grace was a commercial art director for Schiffenhaus, Inc. (which later became Chesapeake Corp.) in Wayne, NJ, until she retired in 1993.

Grace was the dear sister of Gladys Akillian and Roxy Polo. She is also survived by her beloved niece and nephews, Roxann Reasor (William), Russell Polo (Sandra), and Randy Polo (Allison), great nieces and nephews, Anna, Anthony, Erin and Mia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Morristown Memorial Fund.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019
