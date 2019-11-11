Services
Grace Asaro Lasalandra Obituary
Grace Asaro Lasalandra

Boonton - Grace Asaro Lasalandra, 94, of Boonton, passed away on November 10, 2019, at Pine Acres in Madison. Grace was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Morristown prior to settling in Boonton in 1944.

Prior to her retirement, Grace was a production worker for Mennen in Morristown.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2-4 &7-9 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10: 00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 10 North Pocono Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046. Entombment will follow immediately at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace's memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or The , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.

Grace is survived by her loving children Anna Rose Kollet, Michele Smartt, and Michael A. Lasalandra; her cherished grandchildren Jeremy, Jason and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and her siblings Jerry, Michael and Rosalie.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
