Montville - Grace C. Marino (nee Leotta), passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Clara Maas Hospital following a sudden illness. She was 85. Born in and raised in Staten Island, NY she had lived in Scotch Plains, NJ, before coming to Montville, NJ in 2004. Mrs. Marino was an accounting manager with First Investor Corp of New York for many years before retiring 15 years ago.

Preceded in death by her husband Vincent, she is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Debbie Murolo (Angelo) of Montville and Dawn Moran (John) of East Stroudsberg, PA.; a brother, Angelo Leotta (Angela) of Staten Island, NY and two grandchildren, Michael and Amanda Murolo.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, Feb. 15, 2-4 & 7-9pm at the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 16, 10am at St. Pius X. R.C. Church, Montville. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019
