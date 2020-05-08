Services
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home
312 W. Main St
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-0842
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Grace Frailey McVey

Grace Frailey McVey Obituary
Grace Frailey McVey

Boonton - Grace Frailey McVey, 76, of Boonton passed away on May 5, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. Grace was born in Jersey City and raised in North Bergen. She resided in Fairview and Palisades Park before settling in Boonton in 1999.

Prior to retirement, Grace worked as an Executive Assistant for 22 years at Remco Maintenance in New York City. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Choir and was a Eucharistic Minister, all at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton.

Grace became the beloved wife of Edward McVey in 1970. She is also survived by her 1 niece and 3 nephews. Grace was predeceased by her brothers John and Nicholas Ricciardi.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Grace's memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home in Boonton. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020
