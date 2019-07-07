Services
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Joseph's Church
6 New Street
Mendham, NJ
View Map
Grace Kenny


1937 - 2019
Grace Kenny Obituary
Grace Kenny

Mendham - Grace Kenny of Mendham passed away on June 30, 2019 at St. Claire's Hospital. She was 81.

Born in New Rochelle, NY she lived in Chatham, Plainfield, Hazlet and Madison NJ before moving to Simsbury CT and then returning to Mendham NJ in 1971. During her years in Mendham she and her husband Leo were active supporters of many community programs. She relocated to Randolph in 2015.

Grace was a realtor and relocation specialist for many years. She worked at Epstein's in Morristown and was an administrative assistant at AT&T in Basking Ridge. She also sold Avon, Tupperware and other products.

Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending her children's activities and watching her grandchildren grow up. She was always present and a spirited fan of their teams and activities. She enjoyed traveling to California, Bermuda and Florida during her retirement years. She was very proud of her family and loved her husband dearly. They met as high school sweethearts at Bayley Ellard where she was a captain of the cheerleaders. They embarked on a marriage lasting 62 years.

Grace was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Mendham and a devoted follower of St. Jude. She loved to entertain neighbors and friends and always displayed her passion for music and dance. While St. Patrick's Day was the highlight of the social calendar, she was known to host impromptu parties and always encouraged a festive outlook on life. She was quite proud of having a "hole in one". She loved to knit and gifted her blankets and scarfs to family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Leo, three sons; Robert (Rick) of San Diego, Kevin (Deanna) of Mendham, and Timothy (Naomi) of Bermuda, one daughter Maura Schupack (Jeff) of Mendham, and her 5 grandchildren, Brian, Bradley, Kieran, Brendan and Mackenzie.

Visitation will be held on Weds July 10, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment St. Vincent Cemetery, Madison. Donations can be made to . www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on July 7, 2019
