Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
179 Baldwin Road
Parsippany, NJ
More Obituaries for Grace McGee
Grace L. (Nee-LaVacchi) McGee

Grace L. (Nee-LaVacchi) McGee Obituary
Grace L. (nee-LaVacchi) McGee

Morris Township - Grace L. (nee-LaVacchi) McGee passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5th 2019 at Morris View Healthcare Center in Morris Township. She was 87.

Grace was born in Manhattan and grew up in Hells Kitchen. She lived in Bloomfield before moving to Parsippany in 1959.

Grace was a homemaker and active in her community. She was a member of the Democratic Women's Committee and the Women's Auxiliary of the Parsippany Elks Lodge 2078 where she twice served as President. Grace enjoyed her time at the Knoll Senior Center and playing Bingo every Wednesday at St. Christopher R.C. Church where she was also a member of their Experienced Club.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, John Joseph 'Jack' who passed away on March 21, 1979 and her son, Robert 'Bobby' who passed away on November 8, 2011.

Survivors include her sons: children: John E. and his wife, Margaret and George 'Mickey' and his wife, Senga, all of Parsippany; her daughters: Grace Corrigan and her husband, Jim of New Mexico, Helen McGee of Parsippany and Pauline 'Kathy' Suckey and Keith Batley, also of Parsippany; her sister, Helen Veljaccick of Pennsylvania; her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:30a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visitwww.partroyfuneralhome.com. With her Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered at 9:30a.m. at Saint Peter the Apostle R.C. Church. 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Sunday afternoon from 2:00-6:00p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
