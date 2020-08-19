Grace Petrozzo Smith R.N.



Grace passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence at Sunrise of Morris Plains, just short of her 99th birthday. Born in Morristown, NJ to Frank Petrozzo Sr. and Mary Verrilli Petrozzo, Grace always had fond memories of being at Verrillis Bakery on Race Street or at the N.J. Winery and Grocery Company on Speedwell Ave. or at the "Big House" on Mills Street.



Grace attended the Morristown public schools and was a 1939 Graduate of Morristown High School. She went on to St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Orange, NJ and became an R.N. in 1943. Her career started at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital and then to the office of Dr. Paul Patton in Morristown. She went on to St. Barnabas Hospital where she helped set up the Open Door Policy in the Psychiatric Unit. In 1965 she joined the staff of Lyons Veterans Hospital in Basking Ridge, NJ and was instrumental in setting up an Alcohol Rehabilitation Unit with Dr. Schram. Grace attended courses for Alcohol Studies and workshops for Leadership and Management for Nursing Care at Rutgers University She has been a speaker at many Al-Anon groups and attended workshops in Behavioral Modification at Neuro-Psychiatric Institute in Princeton, NJ. Grace retired as Head Nurse of the Alcohol Rehabilitation Program at Lyons Veterans Hospital after 20 years of service.



Grace enjoyed playing golf at the Mt.Tabor Golf Club, playing bridge, knitting, being on the Morristown Recreation Committee and volunteering at the Bargain Box. Grace also enjoyed the many years she spent as a resident of St. Francis Residential Community in Denville, NJ where she had many friends.



Grace was predeceased by her parents Mary and Frank Petrozzo, her late husbands Paul E. Smith Sr. and Gramm Bickel, her sisters Bennadetta Ciampaglio, Anna McFadden, R.N., Catherine Grieshaber, R.N., Antonette Allen and her brothers Pasqual Petrozzo and Frank Petrozzo, Jr.



She leaves her loving sons Patrick A Smith and wife Karalee Smith of Denville and Paul E Smith Jr and wife Dale Smith of Morris Plains, five beloved grandchildren; Kelly Bretz, Tracy Bryce, Megan Smith, Jeffrey Smith, and Amy Simone and five great-grandchildren; Michael Bretz, Matthew Bretz, Liam Bryce, Bridget Bryce and Daniel Simone.



Interment to be held at Holy Rood Cemetery and a Remembrance Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in her name to St. Francis Residential Community, 122 Diamond Road, Denville, NJ 07834.











