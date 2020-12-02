1/1
Grace S. (Nee-Salser) Agre
Grace S. (nee-Salser) Agre

Parsippany - Grace S. (nee-Salser) Agre passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home. She was 101.

She was born and raised in Racine, Ohio. Grace lived in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Norfolk, VA, before moving to Parsippany 70 years ago.

Grace served her country during World War II with the United States Navy Nurse Corps from June 22, 1943, until being honorably discharged on January 5, 1945.

She was a registered nurse for Riverside Hospital in Boonton before retiring in 1986.

Grace is predeceased by her late husband: Eli W. who passed away on 4/6/1982. Her late brothers: Paul & Robert Salser, and her Late sister: Ruth S. Wolfe.

Survivors include her son: Steven M.; her daughters: Barbara A. Mongiardo and her husband Bruno; and Lynn A. Agre; her two grandchildren: Evan A. Mongriardo & his wife Kara, and Rebecca L. Mongiardo; her great-granddaughter: Irys Bowser.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service 10:00am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Parsippany United Methodist Church 903 South Beverwyck Road Parsippany. Interment: Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to , Parsippany United Methodist Church 903 South Beverwyck Road Parsippany, NJ 07054.

Following current COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral service. The family acknowledges and understands that many are still uncomfortable to attend public gatherings and will be unable to attend the memorial in person. We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.




Published in Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
