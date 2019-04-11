|
|
Grace Stock
Hamburg - Grace Stock, 84, of Hamburg, NJ, formerly of the Towaco section of Montville, NJ passed away on April 9, 2019 at Newton Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born on September 19, 1934 in Paterson, NJ to the late Nunzio and Josephine Sabatino. She lived in Montville for over 40 years before moving to Hardyston 18 years ago. She taught, made, and sold ceramics and was a member of the Hardyston and St. Jude Senior Groups in Hamburg.
Grace is survived by her 4 devoted children, Deborah Dickinson and husband John, Cynthia Huson and husband Mark, James Stock Jr., and William Stock and wife Karen; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Crane; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by four siblings.
Grace's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 2PM-6PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt.206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM on Monday April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Mountain RC Church in Long Valley. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the COPD Foundation, or the .
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2019