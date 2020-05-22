|
|
Gregory Allan Gilbert
E. Stroudsburg, PA - Gregory Allan Gilbert, 76, of E. Stroudsburg, PA passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. He was born in Dover, NJ. He lived in NJ moving to E. Stroudsburg area 30+ years ago. He was predeceased by his parents Thurwood and Luella (Black) Gilbert, his son Gregory Jon Gilbert, his brother John Gilbert and sister Joyce Scheer. He is survived by his wife Sharlene Gore-Gilbert, his children Amanda, Anthony, Marcella, Sasha and Samantha, grandchildren Aiden, Piper, Lucy, Glenn, Cassandra, Richard, Lydia, Alissa, Ashley, and Christopher, great-grandchildren Lucas, Oliver, Kaylee, Samantha, Lillian and Alex. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020