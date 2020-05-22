Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Allan Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Allan Gilbert Obituary
Gregory Allan Gilbert

E. Stroudsburg, PA - Gregory Allan Gilbert, 76, of E. Stroudsburg, PA passed away Thursday May 7, 2020. He was born in Dover, NJ. He lived in NJ moving to E. Stroudsburg area 30+ years ago. He was predeceased by his parents Thurwood and Luella (Black) Gilbert, his son Gregory Jon Gilbert, his brother John Gilbert and sister Joyce Scheer. He is survived by his wife Sharlene Gore-Gilbert, his children Amanda, Anthony, Marcella, Sasha and Samantha, grandchildren Aiden, Piper, Lucy, Glenn, Cassandra, Richard, Lydia, Alissa, Ashley, and Christopher, great-grandchildren Lucas, Oliver, Kaylee, Samantha, Lillian and Alex. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -