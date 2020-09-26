1/1
Gregory T. Quinn
Gregory T. Quinn

Edison - Gregory T. Quinn passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was 57.

Greg was born in the Bronx and grew up in Lake Hiawatha. He was a former resident of Oakland.

Greg is the former owner of FreeFlo Gutter Systems. He also worked for California Closets in residential improvements, the Solar industry as well as advertising.

One of Greg's most cherished memories is the time spent with his son, Russell during his journey from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout and all the adventures they shared in that process.

Greg is pre-deceased by his father, John T. Quinn.

Greg is survived by his son: Russell, his mother: Patricia Q. Forgatch, his brother: Michael and family, his sister: Alicia and family, his partner: Carolina, as well as, many nieces and nephews, aunt and uncles, cousins and their families, both U.S. and overseas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday September 29, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054 (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Cremation: Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
