Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Harold Eugene Wild


Harold Eugene Wild Obituary
HAROLD EUGENE WILD

Brick Township - Harold Eugene Wild, 92, formerly of New Vernon, NJ, and in later years, Toms River, NJ died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Irvington, NJ on December 12, 1926, Harold is survived by his four children: Doug of Wall; Bruce of Harding; Penni of Stockton; and Barbara Caltagirone of San Jose, CA along with seven grandchildren: Chris, Katelyn, Sara,Kelsey, Austin, Jessica and Bryan and two great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his first wife Eleanor "Pat" Wild in 1974, with whom he co-owned New Vernon Business Service, and later by his second wife, Marjorie, in 2015. Harold served his country proudly in the Army during World War II.

Viewing is Monday, April 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, 71 Washington Street, Morristown, NJ. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m.

Interment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park 95 Mt. Airy Rd. Basking Ridge, NJ. Condolences maybe expressed on line at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019
