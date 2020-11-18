1/1
Harold G. Frazier
Harold G. Frazier

Harold G. Frazier, son of the late Rubert Frazier and Flora Belle Marshall Frazier was born in Bucksport, South Carolina. He was called to his eternal home on November 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old. Harold resided in Morris County for over 50 years. He retired from Pfizer in Morris Plains, NJ after 30 years of service. Harold was a faithful member of Bethel AME Church and Mt. Tabor Lodge #71, A.F. & A.M. of Morristown. Harold is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirlene Frazier, their two daughters Kisha Frazier and Shana Frazier: daughter Dechi Michelle Frazier (Antonio). Siblings: Russell Frazier, Thayes Frazier (Anne), Flossie Faulk, Bobby Frazier (Lula) and Rodella Spain (Elton). Services will be held at Bethel AME Church in Morristown on Saturday, November 21st. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Due to the COVID policy there will be restrictions on attendance. Online condolences can be offered at www.rowefuneral.com




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
