Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Harold Joseph Cook Sr.

Harold Joseph Cook Sr. Obituary
Harold Joseph Cook, Sr.

Ocean Isle Beach, NC - Harold Joseph Cook, Sr., 80, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 26, 2020. Harold was born in Dover and formerly resided in Mt. Pocono, PA. He worked as a Machine Operator for Holland Manufacturing, Succasunna until his retirement in 2005.

I know I'm praying for much too much

But could you send her the only man she loved

I know you don't do it usually,

but Dear Lord

He's dying to dance with my Mother again.

(Adapted from the song "Dance with My Father Again" by Luther Vandross)

He is survived by his son Harold J. Cook, Jr. and his wife Joann; daughter P.J. Plate; five grandchildren Joseph Cook, Kristin Cook, Jamie Plate, Jessica Plate and Billie-Jo Dowling. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret Helen Cook 1995.

Visitation Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 7:00-8:30PM with a funeral service at 8:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10, Randolph (www.tut tlefh.com). Interment Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:00AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
